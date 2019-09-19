The Anishinabek Police Service – Garden River Detachment Thanks All who helped in Last Night’s Search

The Anishinabek Police Service, Garden River Detachment, would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their partnering agencies, those being the Sault Ste. Marie OPP, OPP ERT, OPP K-9, Batchewana Police Service, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the Garden River Fire Department, SSM EMS, SSMPS K-9 Unit and the SSM Search and Rescue for their assistance in the successful search and rescue of two young boys (ages 8 and 5) last night.

The Anishinabek Police Service, Garden River Detachment, would also like to thank the entire community of the Garden River First Nation as it appeared as though every single community member assisted in some way in the search. Community members from the Batchewana First Nation, citizens of Sault Ste. Marie as well as many other from the Algoma district also assisted in the search and to those people, again, thank you!

Together we can do great things!

Chi Meegwetch to all who helped physically or through prayers.