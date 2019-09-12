For a thirteenth consecutive summer, business-minded youth had their place to shine. The Youth Enterprise Camp was run in Wawa from August 12th to 16th, 2019 at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

The camp introduces youth ages 9-13 to the values, attitudes, qualities and skills needed to be successful in today’s economy. High-energy games, activities and workshops challenge every participant to discover their entrepreneurial selves. Campers will develop entrepreneurial and financial awareness, confidence, teamwork and communication skills.

A summer camp unlike any other camp where campers learn to be their own boss.

Campers start up, run and close down their own business in one day.

They learn about entrepreneurship, and enjoy summer camp fun games and activities at the same time.

Make friends and money at the same time!

Youth enterprise camp plants the entrepreneurial seed in our youth and teens in a fun exciting summer camp atmosphere.

Five campers ran their own “Business for a Day” on Friday, August 16, 2019 in front of the Post Office. They all had a great time. It was a nice sunny day for the customers to be out and about. All the teams were able to sell most of their creations, paid back their loans and brought the rest of the money home. They all had plans on how to invest their earnings.

Community Futures Development Corporations throughout the Algoma-Manitoulin region, the Head Start in Business, local businesses and community organizations are proud sponsors of the Youth Enterprise Camp. CFDC’s are supported by FedNor.