Mantha Fights against ADSAB Restructuring and Cuts

The Ford Government is continuing its cuts to health care funding and social services (a list of these cuts can be read here). Mike Mantha, our MPP is going to bat to try and stop the restructuring of the Algoma District School Board. Recently, Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne learned about proposed cuts to the ambulance service. These cuts may put residents at grave risk.

Mantha’s letter to the Honourable Christine Elliott, Minister of Health follows:

September 4th, 2019

OPEN LETTER

Hon Christine Elliott

Minister of Health

5th Floor

777 Bay St.

Toronto, ON M7A 2J3

RE: PROVINCIAL CUT TO ADSAB SERVICES

Dear Minister Elliott;

The ongoing cuts to health care funding and social services in this province has gone beyond unacceptable. The government is looking at restructuring the Algoma District Administration Board, which would mean the district communities’ would have less staff members and ultimately it would likely affect service levels. The Algoma District Services Administration Board (ADSAB) delivers and provides oversight of vital social and paramedic services to the communities within its jurisdiction. These services play a crucial role in people’s lives and are a fundamental necessity to communities.

You may not be familiar with Northern Ontario, but distant hospitals, harsh winters and bad roads are all factors that need to be taken into consideration. Some of these communities are over 100km from the nearest hospital thus meaning that it takes over one hour to seek medical attention. It will absolutely make a difference between life and death.

Reducing services is simply not the answer. Health care has to be a high priority function of our government. Health care is a right, not a privilege. Where you live and how much money you make should not affect your access to care.

Minister Elliott, I urge you on behalf of rural and small communities and my constituents do not proceed with the amalgamation of the Boards. Many municipal leaders shared their concerns with our office regarding the detrimental effects this would have. I hope you take heed to their voices on this urgent matter.

Sincerely,

Michael Mantha (signed)

MPP/député, Algoma Manitoulin

Enclosure: Letters from Municipalities

