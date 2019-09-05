SE OPP Statistics for Labour Day Weekend

Members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were active on local highways conducting traffic enforcement throughout this past weekend.

As a result of patrols conducted between August 30 and September 2, 2019, 86 charges were issued including the following:

57 Speeding charges

12 Other Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges

Five Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) charges

Three hazardous moving violations

Three drug charges

One seatbelt charge

One Liquor Licence Act (LLA) charge

September is here, and with that comes the beginning of a new school year. The OPP would like to remind the public to watch for children on our streets as they travel to and from school. Reduce your speed, stay off your handheld devices and ensure you give yourself extra time to get to your destination!