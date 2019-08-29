Stop fueling the climate crisis with costly, losing carbon tax battle: NDP to Ford

Peter Tabuns, Ontario NDP critic for Energy and Climate Change, released the following statement in response to the news that Doug Ford is taking his carbon-tax fight to the Supreme Court:

“It’s wrong for Doug Ford to keep up his losing legal battle against the carbon tax, and force Ontario families to foot the multi-million-dollar bill for his political stunt. Worst of all, Doug Ford is dragging us backwards in the fight against the climate crisis — condemning us, our kids and our grandkids to see even more devastating fires, floods and tornadoes.

Ontario families deserve so much better than a government that declares war on the environment and puts our very future at risk. We should be leading the fight against the climate crisis, not fueling the fire and burning public money.”

SOURCE – Peter Tabuns, Ontario NDP critic for Energy and Climate Change