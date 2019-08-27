Rainfall warning in effect for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Rain at times heavy expected tonight.

An area of heavy rainfall is expected to move into the region towards midnight and persist for much of the night. Intense rainfall rates are likely from time to time.

Some areas may receive in excess of 50 mm of rain by the time the precipitation tapers off Tuesday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Special weather statement in effect for White River – Dubreuilville

Showers and possible thunderstorms producing significant rainfall expected tonight into Tuesday morning.

An area of heavy rainfall is approaching from the south as of late evening. Total amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected by the time the rain tapers off Tuesday morning.

The situation will be closely monitored. Rainfall warnings may be issued if warranted.

