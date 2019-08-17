SE OPP looking for help in pedestrians being hit in White River

On August 17, 2019, at approximately 2:04 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Superior Street in White River Township, Ontario.

Two pedestrians were struck by a motor vehicle on Superior Street near the intersection of Monck Street. Both pedestrians sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken by Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa, Ontario. The involved driver and vehicle fled the scene.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.