Wawa Volunteer Fire Department

LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS

Ever wonder what is involved being a volunteer firefighter? What do you do as a volunteer firefighter?

Want to learn more about being a volunteer firefighter?

There is going to be an information session on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Come out and meet our local firefighters and learn more!

If you are unable to attend this session, please contact Kevin Sabourin, Fire Chief at 705-856-2244 ext 228

Physical Requirements

Excellent health including 20/30 uncorrected vision and be without hearing impairment

Pass a medical

Able to pass an agility test

Have a valid Ontario driver’s license and a willingness to obtain a Class DZ license

Must live within the Municipality of Wawa

Those interested may complete an application or drop off a resume at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue.