Wawa Volunteer Fire Department
LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS
Ever wonder what is involved being a volunteer firefighter? What do you do as a volunteer firefighter?
Want to learn more about being a volunteer firefighter?
There is going to be an information session on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Come out and meet our local firefighters and learn more!
If you are unable to attend this session, please contact Kevin Sabourin, Fire Chief at 705-856-2244 ext 228
Physical Requirements
- Excellent health including 20/30 uncorrected vision and be without hearing impairment
Pass a medical
Able to pass an agility test
Have a valid Ontario driver’s license and a willingness to obtain a Class DZ license
Must live within the Municipality of Wawa
Those interested may complete an application or drop off a resume at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Enjoy Lake Superior Provincial Park – August 16 - August 16, 2019
- Ladies Night Golf Results – August 14 - August 16, 2019
- Closure of Davenhill Senior Living leaves 150 Seniors without a home - August 16, 2019