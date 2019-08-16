Breaking News

Wawa Volunteer Fire Department looking for volunteer firefighters!

Wawa Volunteer Fire Department

LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS

Ever wonder what is involved being a volunteer firefighter? What do you do as a volunteer firefighter?

Want to learn more about being a volunteer firefighter?

There is going to be an information session on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Come out and meet our local firefighters and learn more!

If you are unable to attend this session, please contact Kevin Sabourin, Fire Chief at 705-856-2244 ext 228

Physical Requirements

  • Excellent health including 20/30 uncorrected vision and be without hearing impairment
    Pass a medical
    Able to pass an agility test
    Have a valid Ontario driver’s license and a willingness to obtain a Class DZ license
    Must live within the Municipality of Wawa

Those interested may complete an application or drop off a resume at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue.

This is a media release by the organization.

