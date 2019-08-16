Recycling reform must benefit Ontarians, not PC party insiders

Ian Arthur, Ontario NDP Environment Critic and MPP (Kingston and the Islands), issued the following statement:
“New Democrats have long supported a shift to producer responsibility for waste. Given Doug Ford’s track record of putting the interest of PC party insiders ahead of the public interest, we have serious concerns about whether his government will do this right. We’ll be watching closely to make sure that our waste reduction and recycling goals are met, and that Ontarians, and municipalities, don’t get stuck paying the freight.”
