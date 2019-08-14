The LDHC Foundation Thanks John’s Valumart

John’s ValuMart chose to support their local hospital Foundation through the “GIVE A LITTLE, HELP A LOT” program for the second year in a row. Early in July, customers were asked if they wanted to make a small donation to this special cause. Through customer donations, $272.00 was raised and matched by John’s ValuMart for a total of $544.00 being donated. To date, $824.00 has been donated to the Foundation through this program.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation extends a huge THANK YOU to John, Sabrina and the staff at John’s Valumart. This donation will help to support the current campaign to purchase a washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.