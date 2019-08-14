Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Thanks John’s Valumart

John’s ValuMart chose to support their local hospital Foundation through the “GIVE A LITTLE, HELP A LOT” program for the second year in a row. Early in July, customers were asked if they wanted to make a small donation to this special cause. Through customer donations, $272.00 was raised and matched by John’s ValuMart for a total of $544.00 being donated. To date, $824.00 has been donated to the Foundation through this program.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation extends a huge THANK YOU to John, Sabrina and the staff at John’s Valumart. This donation will help to support the current campaign to purchase a washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
