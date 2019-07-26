Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 25

There were four new wildland fires at the time of this report.

North Bay 8 is not under control at 0.3 of a hectare. The fire is located south of Wasaksina Lake.

North Bay 9 is one hectare and not under control at this time. The fire is located west of Bain Lake.

Sault Ste. Marie 7 is not under control at 0.1 of hectare and is located north of the Mississaugi River Provincial park.

Sudbury 17 Is being held at 0.1 of a hectare and is located south of Foy Lake.

At the time of this update, there are five other active wildland fires in the region.

Kirkland Lake 6 is being held at 6 hectares and is located north of Sesekinika lake.

North Bay 6 is under control at 1.1 hectare and is located south of Temagami River Provincial Park.

North Bay 4 is being observed at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located on an island on Denedus Lake.

Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100km southeast of Moose Factory.

Timmins 2 is under control at 4,645 hectares.

The fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme with the areas of most concern in the western and eastern sections of the region as well as small pockets in the central portion of the region.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers: When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

