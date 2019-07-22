Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 21

There are no new active fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon.

At the time of this update, there are four active wildland fires in the region.

Sudbury 15 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located west of Washagami Lake. North Bay 4 is being observed at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located on an island on Denedus Lake. Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Moose Factory. Timmins 2 is under control at 4,645 hectares.



The forest fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the Northeast Region, with parts of the Far North presenting a low hazard, and a small portion of the southeastern most side of the region showing an extreme hazard.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.