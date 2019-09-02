Northeast Forest Fire Update – September 2

There were six new wildland fires discovered in the Northeast Region by late afternoon.

Algonquin Park 26 was discovered late this afternoon. It measures 0.5 of a hectare and is located near Radiant Lake.

Parry Sound 23 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located near the southeast shore of Teapot Lake.

North Bay 28 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 1 kilometre northwest of McNab Lake.

North Bay 29 was discovered late this afternoon. It measures 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 2 kilometres east of Aston Lake.

Timmins 23 is being held at 0.3 of a hectare. It is located east of Mattagami Lake.

Sudbury 43 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on an island on the southern part of Muldrew Lake.

There are 2 other active forest fires in the region.

Algonquin Park 19 is under control at 8.1 hectares. It is located approximately 1 kilometre west of Foys Lake.

Algonquin Park 23 is under control at 5.8 hectares. It is located approximately 3 kilometres north of Grand Lake.

The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate for all areas north of Kapuskasing and Cochrane, and mostly moderate to high south of these communities.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help prevent forest fires

Adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.

Consider alternatives to burning brush or yard waste, such as chipping or composting when possible, or saving burn piles for the fall or after the fire season. Use of outdoor fires must follow the outdoor burning rules set out in the Forest Fire Prevention Act of Ontario. Fires are to be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Fires should never be left unattended and tools and water should be close at hand to put the fire out. More details on outdoor burning regulations can be found online atOntario.ca/forestfire

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.