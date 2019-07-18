Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 17

There are two new active fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon. Sudbury 13 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare, it is located approximately 20 km north of Wanapitei Lake. Parry Sound 11 is not yet under control at 0.3 of a hectare. It is located south of Fourteen Mile Island Road.

The forest fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the Northeast Region this afternoon, with parts of the far north showing a low hazard and a portion of Greater Sudbury showing an extreme hazard.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.