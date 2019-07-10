Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 9

There was one new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon today. Parry Sound 8 is not under control at 0.7 of a hectare. This fire is located south of the Round Lake Provincial Park.

At the time of this update, there are two other wildland fires in the region. Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100 km southeast of Moose Factory. Timmins 2 is being held at 4,645 hectares. Crews continue to patrol the fire actioning hot spots as required.

The fire hazard ranges from high to extreme across most of the region, with the far north showing a low to moderate hazard.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.

End of travel restrictions in parts of Timmins district due to forest fire

The implementation order for travel & access restrictions that was in place to ensure the safety of the public and emergency response personnel in areas surrounding Timmins 2 has now been lifted.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or @OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.