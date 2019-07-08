SE OPP Chapleau – Traffic Stop results in several charges for Chapleau Man

On July 6, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 129 near Chapleau, Ontario.

Officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed the driver to be in breach of his court-ordered conditions. As a result, Troy MARTEL, a 39-year-old, from Chapleau, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Speeding 1-49 Km/h over the posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice and August 19, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.