The LDHC Foundation Says Thank You to the Dubreuilville Strongman Committee

The Strongman Committee presents their donation to Foundation Directors.

 

Recently, LDHC Foundation received a generous donation from the Dubreuilville Strongman Committee in the amount of 5,593.50. The donation will be used to purchase an IV pump for the Dubreuilville Nursing Station. The new intravenous pump will be upload with a library of medication protocols and will allow for up to 2 medications to be administered at a time.  The Lady Dunn Health Centre has recently replaced all IV pumps through the facility to the Hospira Plum 360 Smart Pump.   The Foundation is most appreciative of organizations which continue to support the local hospital to realize their vision, “Excellent health care for every one every day.”

Thank you Dubreuilville Strongman for your support!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
