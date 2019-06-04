Thunder Bay OPP warn of Closed Roads due to flooding

Officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of the Nolalu Emergency Services, Ministry of Transportation (MTO), Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) along with support service from the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA), are currently in the Unincorporated Township of Nolalu.
Currently, there are several road closures at the following locations:
Highway 588 at Logan Road
Highway 588 at Highway 593
Water over the road:
Old Silver Mountain Road and Leeper Road
Pardee Road and Devon Road
Delint Road and North Side Road
Highway 593 and Sunset Road
Highway 588 and Rintala Loop
Old Mill Road at base of the Bailey bridge.
The Whitefish River is currently 1.9 metres above normal level.
The Townships of Gillies and O’Connor are also experiencing flooding. Please contact their Township offices for any updates.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
