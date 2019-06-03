The LDHC Foundation Has Begun Preparations for Annual Wine Tasting

The LDHC Foundation is making preparations for its annual Wine Tasting Event. This year the event promises to be extra special since the Foundation is celebrating its 10thAnniversary. The committee has been working hard to plan an exciting evening for attendees. Wines and local craft beers are being selected as well as accompanying appetizers.

Please mark this date on your calendars, June 22nd. Plan to get a group together to come out and enjoy a memorable evening of food and drink and live music.

What a great way to support health care enhancements at your local hospital! Thank you for your continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.”