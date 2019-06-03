Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Has Begun Preparations for Annual Wine Tasting

Foundation members discuss the venue plan with Melanie Coe at the MMCC.

The LDHC Foundation is making preparations for its annual Wine Tasting Event. This year the event promises to be extra special since the Foundation is celebrating its 10thAnniversary. The committee has been working hard to plan an exciting evening for attendees. Wines and local craft beers are being selected as well as accompanying appetizers.

Please mark this date on your calendars, June 22nd. Plan to get a group together to come out and enjoy a memorable evening of food and drink and live music.

What a great way to support health care enhancements at your local hospital! Thank you for your continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.”

 

 

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
