Marathon OPP looking for assistance in Tractor-Trailer Fire

On Friday May 31, 2019 approximately 4:15pm the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a tractor trailer unit that was on fire on the Dead Horse Road (DHR) approximately 35km west of Marathon.

When police arrived, the Marathon Fire Department (MFD) was on scene and had extinguished the fire. The motor vehicle (MV), a 2015 International Pro tractor trailer, beige in color was parked approximately 100m up the DHR at the junction of Highway 17. The MV had been parked at this location for approximately three weeks after breaking down.

There were no injuries but the fire is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with any photographic, video, or may have saw anything suspicious such as a vehicle or person in or near the area around the time of the fire to please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-465-6844.