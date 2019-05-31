SSM OPP Charge Sault Man with Stolen Firearms

On May 7, 2019, members from the North East Region Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced an investigation in relation to stolen firearms in the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

As a result of a continued investigation, the OPP have arrested and charged Randy INGRAM 26 years-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Seven counts – Trafficking in firearms, weapons, device or ammunition, contrary to Section 99 of the CC,

Seven counts – Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime contrary to section 96(a) of the CC,

Seven counts – Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 13, 2019, located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, and Ontario.