NDP motion to issue legal summons to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg passes

An NDP motion tabled by Ethics Critic Charlie Angus (Timmins – James Bay) passed unanimously yesterday at the joint meeting of the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy and the House of Commons Ethics Committee.

The motion called on the committee’s chair to issue a legal summons to Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg when they next set foot on Canadian soil after they failed to appear today to answer for Facebook before 11 countries.