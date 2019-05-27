It’s pink boa time!

In less than a week, one of Broadway’s longest-running shows, Mamma Mia, will begin a four day run of performances by Superior Heights OnStage, the theatre company at the Community Theatre Centre (White Pines), comprised entirely of students — onstage and backstage.

“It’s such a great story and the music is so catchy, it’s the kind of show you can see again and again,” said Anthony Aceti, director of the show. “We guarantee that you will get something new and wonderful out of our rendition of the show, and won’t be disappointed, especially at our prices.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and seniors and $5 for students (including college/university students with ID). Tickets can be purchased in advance in person or online from the Station Mall Box Office (for a small convenience fee per ticket) or from any cast members or from the main office at Superior Heights. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. Seats are first come, first served, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins at 7:00 p.m., has two acts and one intermission.

“It’s a touching story, full of both humour and tenderness,” said Aceti. “The themes are ones people can connect to: growing up, learning about who you are, searching for meaning, and having to make some tough decisions about the future.”

Mamma Mia is being staged at the Community Theatre Centre at 1007 Trunk Road (White Pines C&VS) on Tuesday, May 28, Wednesday, May 29, Thursday, May 30, Friday, May 31.

“I’m very proud of our cast and crew, who have worked very hard and are ready to entertain you,” said Aceti. “Take a walk (or dance) down memory lane as the cast weaves classics like Dancing Queen and Take A Chance On Me into this story of love and friendship. We’re so glad to be able to bring our version of the production to Sault Ste. Marie audiences.”

CAST INCLUDES:

The Wedding Party

The Bride Jaelyn Slagel as Sophie Sheridan

The Mother of the Bride Audrey Vair as Donna Sheridan

The Maid of Honour Avery McMillan as Ali

The Bridesmaid Mariah Campbell as Lisa

The Groom William Whittington as Sky Rymand

The Best Man Silas Lucente as Pepper

The Second Best Man Kyle Wilson as Eddie

“The Dynamos” – Lyric Tibben as Rosie Mulligan, and Emma Pearson as Tanya Cresham-Leigh

Donna’s ex-boyfriends: Marek McLeod as Sam Carmichael, RJ Warnock as Harry Bright, and Mitchell Vanderloo as Bill Austin