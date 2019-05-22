SE OPP – Kitchener Male charged with 21 Criminal Charges after traffic stop

On May 19, 2019, at approximately 9:50 a.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Dambrossio Township, Ontario. The officer observed a southbound sport utility vehicle (SUV) travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the SUV was breaching numerous conditions placed on him by the courts. As a result, Sheldon FREDETTE, a 29-year-old male, from Kitchener, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (8 counts), contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (2 counts), contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (11 counts), contrary to section 145(3) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on May 21, 2019, in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario.