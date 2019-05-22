Parliamentary Assistants Consulting with Steel and Northern Stakeholders on Industrial Electricity Prices

Ontario’s government is working for the people by holding consultations to hear from businesses firsthand on industrial electricity pricing and programs.

Ross Romano and Paul Calandra, Parliamentary Assistants to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, met with steel and northern sector stakeholders in Sault Ste. Marie today. This session is one of several in-person consultations to be held with key industry stakeholders across the province.

“We want to hear firsthand from the steel and northern sector on how we can improve our electricity system to make businesses more competitive,” said Minister Greg Rickford. “We need to ensure our job-creating industries can thrive in Ontario with fair electricity prices.”

Our government is taking a different approach to fiscal management, job creation and how we deliver core services by putting people first. We are focusing our efforts on helping businesses and their input is essential for the design and effectiveness of current industrial electricity pricing programs. Consultation questions are available online, with electronic submissions accepted until June 14, 2019.

“We’re fixing the hydro mess we inherited from the previous government. That includes finding electricity pricing solutions that work for industry, to enable them to expand their operations, create jobs and remain competitive,” said Rickford.