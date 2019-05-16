Northeast Fire Region Report – May 15

Northeast Region
- As of the early evening of May 15, there are no active wildland fires in the region.
- Four new fires were discovered this week in the Northeast, all of which are currently out.
- Cochrane 1, 2 and 3 (0.5 of a hectare, 0.5 of a hectare and 1 hectare respectively) occurred near the far North community of Fort Albany.
- Hearst 1 was discovered and extinguished approximately 10 km east of Kapuskasing and measured 0.2 of a hectare.
- The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.
Crews deployed to assist with flood response
116 members of the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team are currently deployed to assist with sandbagging efforts and the movement of water from low lying areas in various communities of Renfrew County, as well as in Pembroke and Mattawa.
AFFES is also providing logistical support and equipment such as pumps and hose.
Assistance will continue until the situation stabilizes or assistance is no longer required.
Prevent forest fires this May long weekend
Throughout the long weekend and beyond, adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.
Fire numbers and online information
- For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.
- To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE
- To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.
- Follow us on Twitter: @ONForestFires / @ONFeudeforêt
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Harte Gold Hits High Grade South of Sugar Zone - May 16, 2019
- Wesdome Holds AGM and Elects New Directors - May 16, 2019
- Let’s talk mental health - May 16, 2019