Northeast Fire Region Report – May 15

Northeast Region

As of the early evening of May 15, there are no active wildland fires in the region.

Four new fires were discovered this week in the Northeast, all of which are currently out. Cochrane 1, 2 and 3 (0.5 of a hectare, 0.5 of a hectare and 1 hectare respectively) occurred near the far North community of Fort Albany. Hearst 1 was discovered and extinguished approximately 10 km east of Kapuskasing and measured 0.2 of a hectare.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.

Crews deployed to assist with flood response

116 members of the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team are currently deployed to assist with sandbagging efforts and the movement of water from low lying areas in various communities of Renfrew County, as well as in Pembroke and Mattawa.

AFFES is also providing logistical support and equipment such as pumps and hose.

Assistance will continue until the situation stabilizes or assistance is no longer required.

Prevent forest fires this May long weekend

Throughout the long weekend and beyond, adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.

Fire numbers and online information