Harte Gold Hits High Grade South of Sugar Zone

Harte Gold is pleased to provide the following exploration update:

Highlights:

 Recent drilling returned high-grade intercepts on-strike to the south of the Sugar Zone Deposit, which could add significant new gold mineralization

o Drilling results were returned from the Upper Zone area of the Sugar Zone, expanding the mineralized envelope an additional 200 metres on strike to the south

o Hole SZ-19-266 returned 21.07 g/t over 1.68 metres, including 115.00 g/t over 0.34 metres (see table below for additional assays)

o Step out drilling will continue to test the extent of this new zone on strike and down dip

 Exploration at the Hambleton Lake and K7 areas returned anomalous gold values up to 730 ppm (0.73 g/t) Au in strongly altered porphyries and intermediate tuffs

o The widespread extent of alteration observed in these zones is commonly associated with much larger deposits

o These new areas of mineralization are geologically different from the shear-hosted mineralization at the Sugar and Middle Zones and will require further follow-up drilling to fully define the extent of mineralization

 The Company is ramping up its drill program for 2019, targeting two rigs for near mine areas (Sugar, Middle and Wolf) and two rigs for property-wide exploration.

o Approximately 11,000 metres were drilled year-to-date, down from previous years while the Company focused on the ramp-up of operations

o Near mine drilling will focus on the southern extension of the Sugar Zone and convergence of the Sugar, Middle and Wolf zones at depth

o The Company is pleased to announce permits were received allowing the Company to expand its exploration program to additional high priority targets (see image below), identified through geophysics and prospecting over the past 12 months

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold, commented “The exploration permits we have received provide a green light to really accelerate our regional field program. With work completed over the past year, the Company has many prospective areas that have never been explored.”