Ontario Government Statement on Flooding Situation in Ontario

Premier Doug Ford and John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, issued the following statement on the flooding situation in Ontario:

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen first-hand the devastating effect of flooding on our communities. The people of Ontario can’t go through this every year. Something needs to change.

Our government is committed to protecting what matters most – that includes protecting our homes, businesses, and infrastructure that keeps our economy moving.

Our government is demonstrating leadership by initiating an internal task force that will consult with our municipal partners and other stakeholders in impacted areas on ways to improve the province’s resilience to flooding.

Our number one priority is the safety of the public and the protection of our communities. We want to assure the people of Ontario that our government is taking action to better plan for and reduce the impacts of flooding.

We have been in contact with municipal representatives in the Muskoka region and Pembroke and will be reaching out to representatives in other areas of the Ottawa Valley as well, to discuss how we can move forward on this initiative in the most efficient and effective way possible.

We will continue to closely monitor weather and water conditions. We would like to thank all the staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to help those impacted by the flooding. Together, we will get through this and find a path forward.”