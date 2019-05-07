For The Health of It- Week 2

So you have completed week 1 of the Community Challenge!! Congrats!!
Winners for week 1 are:
- Mackenzie Moore
- Chrystal Morden
- Mary Lesperance
- Kathryn Leclair
- Jude Robinson
- Sharon Boucher
Week 2 Has changed most of the challenges but the themes remain the same. You are encouraged to sit less, squat more, and get in some good ol’ home cooking!
*Reminder! Some of you have noticed some issues with inputting data, use your color bar in the leaderboard as your guide, if it has allocated you the correct points there then do not worry! We appreciate your patience as we work out some of the kinks that comes with using a new program!
