Catholic Education Week 2019 – “Living as Joyful Disciples

Students and staff of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) are preparing for Catholic Education Week 2019 which takes place next week from Sunday, May 5 to Friday, May 10. This year the main theme for Catholic Education Week is ‘Living as Joyful Disciples’.

“This is a special week for all of our school communities. It provides an opportunity for them to celebrate the gift of Catholic Education and show to the greater community all of the exciting things happening in their schools,” said Rose Burton Spohn, director of education.

Schools will be hosting liturgies to begin the school week on Monday and there are many other activities planned throughout the week. As usual, the main event of Catholic Education Week is the annual Walk for Justice. This will take place on Wednesday, May 8. This year the Walk for Justice is focusing on the plight of migrants and refugees who are walking to flee war, pollution or nature disasters.

“We have been discussing the issues facing forced migrants and refugees around the world. We have encouraged our students to support Development and Peace by sharing a little of their money so this Catholic charity can provide food and water for these migrants and refugees as they walk many kilometres to safety and peace,” said Sister Pat Carter, csj, HSCDSB faith animator.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit their school during Catholic Education Week.