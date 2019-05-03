MP Kent Calls for Investigation into Trudeau’s Illegal Bahamas Vacation

Today, the Honourable Peter Kent, Conservative Shadow Minister for Ethics, sent a letter to the Commissioner of the RCMP regarding Justin Trudeau’s illegal vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island.

The letter points out that the facts, as uncovered and reported in December 2017 by the former federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, Mary Dawson, potentially reveal a prima facie offence under paragraph 121(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. The facts outlined in the letter present a strong case and are backed up by evidence, examples, and case law.

“We have known for a long time that Trudeau’s acceptance of this vacation demonstrated shockingly poor judgment,” Kent said. “However, given the nature of the offence and the high office held by Justin Trudeau, I believe it is critical that an investigation be opened and thoroughly conducted.”

Kent added, “Recent events concerning Justin Trudeau’s involvement in the SNC-Lavalin Affair and other affairs before it underscore the necessity to assure Canadians that there is only one law, and it must be followed by all Canadians.”

Kent said an April 10 report from Global News confirmed that the RCMP were not already investigating the matter and that is why he sent the letter today.

“It is critical that an investigation be opened and thoroughly conducted in order to assure all Canadians of the integrity in their government and to reaffirm Canadians’ confidence in the administration of justice,” he said.

Click here to view the full letter.