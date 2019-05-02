Wawa Figure Skating Club Awards

The 2018-2019 skating season has come to an official close and the WFSC celebrated with an awards night and social. Thank you to all of our skaters and volunteers who attended the evening! Congrats to our awards recipients!

Best Effort CanSkate: Sadie Nolan

Most Improved CanSkate: Emma-Lee Millette

Most Improved StarSkate: Evie -Marie Beach

StarSkate Athlete Of The Year: Delaney Schumacher

Best Effort StarSkater: Ella Stewart

Jake Lowe Memorial Award: Nola Mulroney

President’s Award: Emma-Jo Beach

PA of theYear: Matthew Schumacher

Parent Volunteer of the Year: Barbara Hunter