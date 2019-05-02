Wawa Figure Skating Club Awards

The 2018-2019 skating season has come to an official close and the WFSC celebrated with an awards night and social. Thank you to all of our skaters and volunteers who attended the evening! Congrats to our awards recipients!
Best Effort CanSkate: Sadie Nolan
Most Improved CanSkate: Emma-Lee Millette
Most Improved StarSkate: Evie -Marie Beach
StarSkate Athlete Of The Year: Delaney Schumacher
Best Effort StarSkater: Ella Stewart
Jake Lowe Memorial Award: Nola Mulroney
President’s Award: Emma-Jo Beach
PA of theYear: Matthew Schumacher
Parent Volunteer of the Year: Barbara Hunter
