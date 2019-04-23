Wawa’s James Smedley to be Featured Speaker

Building on last year’s success, the St. Joseph Island Hunters and Anglers are moving their 2nd Annual Gun and outdoor show to a new and larger location at the Johnson Township Community Centre (JTCC) Arena in Desbarats, on Sunday, May 5, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is by donation. The event is sponsored by Johnson Township Recreation, SK Group, and Quaker Boy.

Club president John Paterson is anticipating a lot of interest in this year’s show: “We have over 80 vendor tables inside the JTCC Desbarats Arena. While many of our sellers are local, we also have vendors coming from other parts of the north. There’ll be shooting accessories, camping and hiking supplies, hunting and fishing equipment, zip-lining, and other outdoor pursuits. Something for everyone.”

Paterson himself is eager to sit in on the free seminars on hunting and fishing. “Having professional speakers makes us different from most other gun and outdoor shows,” says Paterson. “This year we have Gord Ellis coming from Thunder Bay. Gord’s a senior editor with Ontario Out-of-Doors magazine, a CBC Radio outdoor columnist, and a member of the Fishing Hall of Fame. We are also excited to have an award-winning professional photographer and well-known outdoors writer James Smedley coming from Wawa. James’ hunting, fishing, and travel adventures appear in numerous magazines and newspapers.”

Paterson goes on to say that, “Conservation Officers will be on hand as well to talk about compliance and enforcement, and answer questions. And tournament anglers Jason Doyon and Shane Turcotte will be sharing their experiences. It’ll be a day of entertainment and education.”

Archery is another feature of this year’s show. There will be vendors on- hand as well as an interactive archery shoot for people of all ages to try out the equipment. According to Judy Ingram of Nottingham North 3D Archery, “Archery is a great sport for just about anyone. Whether you hunt or not, target shooting can be a lot of fun. Like golf, it get’s you out doing something, encourages you to improve your own game, and is a great opportunity for socializing.” Local archery coach and competitor Lana Perry describes archery as “A metaphor for life. It develops stamina and core strength. It teaches the benefits of practice, focus, patience, discipline, recovery from mistakes, and the satisfaction of self-improvement. And of course, it’s a lot of fun too!”

A rifle-gun-bow raffle, plus numerous draws will give everyone a chance at prizes throughout the day. Outdoor exhibits round out the show, giving visitors a chance to view, learn about, or buy the latest in ATVs, marine and boating, campers, and trailers. For more information, visit the St. Joe’s Island Hunters and Anglers website www.sjiha.ca .