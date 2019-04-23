Algoma Public Health hit with Ransomware Attack – Tuesday Appointments Cancelled

Algoma Public Health (APH) was hit with a ransomware attack on the morning of Friday, April 19 that blocked access to the APH servers.

“It appears no personal information or client information was taken,” said Dr. Marlene Spruyt, Medical Officer of Health at Algoma Public Health. “Our IT department was able to quickly disconnect the servers from the internet on Friday.”

As we continue to get all our services back online, all appointments at all offices are cancelled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019. We apologize for the inconvenience. As more information becomes available, we will release it.

Our offices remain open and staff are available to assist you. Our email system has not been restored but our phone lines are working. If you need to connect with a staff member please call:

Wawa: 705-856-7208

Sault Ste. Marie: 705-942-4646

Blind River: 705-356-2551

Elliot Lake: 705-848-2314

