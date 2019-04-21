MCINTOSH, Daniel Edward

Suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Colleen Chisholm.

Loving and devoted father of Caleb McIntosh (Melissa), Thea Cripps. Grandfather of Alice McIntosh. “Grandpa”, best friend and mentor to Malakai Cripps. Son of the late Lou and Alice McIntosh. Brother of Katherine Vernier (late Ron Vernier). Uncle to Cindy Szekely (Dan), Jeff Vernier (Kory), Kelly Vernier (Jay Parent). Great uncle of Daniel, Matthew, Abbi, Makayla, Kingston, Kaiel and Oaklea.

In keeping with Dan’s wishes, no funeral service or visitation will be held. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel.