SSM Police seek assistance locating missing 72-year-old

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in determining the location of Missing Person, 72-year-old Daniel Edward McIntosh.
Mr. McIntosh was last seen leaving his home on Strand Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. He was walking in an unknown direction.
Mr. McIntosh is described as being approximately 5’9″ tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black fleece pyjama bottoms with a white vertical stripe.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel Edward McIntosh is asked to contact The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.
