Falcons Dine on Herring Gull

2019 - Falcons on Ice

Last week it was a pair of Bald Eagles on Wawa Lake – this afternoon it was a pair of Peregrine Falcons dining on a Herring Gull. This pair tag teamed and chased a gull to exhaustion before pushing it down to the ice on Wawa Lake to its death. The falcons made short work of the gull, taking turns to tear a bite off of the remains. At one point one of the falcons grabbed hold of a wing an dragged both off on a short flight further down the lake. Feeling safe at a further distance, the pair continued to eat, only flying off when a man walking his dog along the shoreline spooked them.

Editor’s Note: Be warned that the photographs show the falcons eating the seagull.

My thanks to Michael for letting me know the pair was on the lake, so that I could shoot these photograps of these beautiful predators.