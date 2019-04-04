Hwy 101 Closed Yesterday because of Collision

Yesterday, April 3rd was closed for a short time, then closed with one lane open (Ontario511) for a number of hours due to a collision. Algoma EMS was visible in a video tweet from Superior East OPP at 1:37 p.m. The collision was between a snowmachine and a car at the intersection of the MSV trail off of Wawa Lake, Gladstone Avenue and Highway 101/Main Street. At 5:06 SE OPP tweeted Update – “#SuperiorEastOPP advising of a detour around the collision scene on Highway 101. Traffic detour around Gladstone Avenue toward Magpie Road.”

There has been no information published regarding this collsion, nor the condition of the driver of the snowmachine, or of the car. Wawa-news did observe a snowmachine and an OPP cruiser being unloaded into the garage at the SE OPP Detachment offices on Pinewood Drive late last night.

At 11:40 last night the highway was reopened.

This is the third collision in Wawa between a snowmachine and vehicle.