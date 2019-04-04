Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invokes mandate in April 3rd Snowmobile/Cruiser Collision

At approximately 4:00 p.m., on April 3, 2019, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East Detachment responded to a collision between a snowmobile and police vehicle on Highway 101 at Gladstone Avenue in the Town of Wawa, Ontario.

The driver of the snowmobile suffered non-life threatening injuries and was brought to hospital.

As a result of the collision, the OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. The OPP will not be able to provide further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at (416) 622-2342.