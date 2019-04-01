Breaking News

Mixed Curling League Standings and Semi-Final schedule

The Semi-Finals in the Mixed Curling League are underway. The next games are Thursday, April 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Game 1 is TERRIS Vs HOFFMANN

Game 2 is McCOY Vs HALL

Good luck.

 

Final THURSDAY – March 28 THURSDAY – April 4 THURSDAY – April 11
TERRIS 1
  Ice #1 TERRIS
SPENCER 5        
Ice #2 ——————-  
BUCKELL 3        
  Ice #2        
HOFFMANN 7   HOFFMANN  
Ice #3            
McCOY 2  
  Ice #3 McCOY  
KLOCKARS 6          
Ice #3 ——————-  
LESCHISHIN 4      
  Ice #4      
HALL 8   HALL
BOYD 9

Note – in the event of Tied Points the Team with the Best Record against the other Team is ahead. If both teams won the same number of games against each other in Regular Season then the team that won the first game is ahead.

Members of Regular Season Champions Team – Skip – Tom Terris, Vice – Melissa Terris, Lead – Marcie De La Franier, Second – Mark Hindermeier/Kelly Culhane.

 

This is a media release by the organization.

This Media Release

