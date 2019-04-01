Mixed Curling League Standings and Semi-Final schedule

The Semi-Finals in the Mixed Curling League are underway. The next games are Thursday, April 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Game 1 is TERRIS Vs HOFFMANN

Game 2 is McCOY Vs HALL

Good luck.

Final THURSDAY – March 28 THURSDAY – April 4 THURSDAY – April 11 TERRIS 1 Ice #1 TERRIS SPENCER 5 Ice #2 ——————- BUCKELL 3 Ice #2 HOFFMANN 7 HOFFMANN Ice #3 McCOY 2 Ice #3 McCOY KLOCKARS 6 Ice #3 ——————- LESCHISHIN 4 Ice #4 HALL 8 HALL BOYD 9

Note – in the event of Tied Points the Team with the Best Record against the other Team is ahead. If both teams won the same number of games against each other in Regular Season then the team that won the first game is ahead.

Members of Regular Season Champions Team – Skip – Tom Terris, Vice – Melissa Terris, Lead – Marcie De La Franier, Second – Mark Hindermeier/Kelly Culhane.