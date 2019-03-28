A visit with the elderly

On Thursday, March 21, the students in the grade 9 religion class at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) went to the Lady Dunn Health Center to visit with the senior residents. Students started by introducing themselves to the residents and both shared personal stories about their life. A second visit is planned for the month of April. A big thank you to Matthew Trudeau for organizing this first meeting.
