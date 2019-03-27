Wawa Man charged with possession of controlled substances by SSM Police

On March 27, 2019 officers with the Patrol Services division of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service arrested 25-year-old Matthew Parise of Wawa with possession of a controlled substance.

On March 27, 2019 during a traffic stop officers spotted an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle; subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle and its occupants resulted in the location of 15 grams of hard rock cocaine, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine and Methylphenidate pills.

The accused is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2019.