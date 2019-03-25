Municipal Phones now Working

The technical problems with the telephone system at the Municipal Office located at 40 Broadway Avenue have been resolved and are now functioning.

The Municipality of Wawa appreciates your patience.

EARLIER (Mar 21, 2019 @ 14:22) – The Municipality of Wawa is currently experiencing technical problems with the telephone system at the Municipal Office located at 40 Broadway Avenue. Bell Canada is currently working to resolve the issue. The public will be notified through the media when the problem has been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.