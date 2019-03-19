Wawa Man Arrested and Charged with Robber, Assault and Uttering Threats

On March 14, 2019, at approximately 11:20 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a disturbance in progress on Churchill Avenue in Wawa, Ontario.

The investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim were former housemates. The suspect was allowed into the residence to retrieve some of his remaining personal belongings. Once inside the residence, the suspect located a baseball bat, proceeded to threaten the victim and take some items belonging to the victim. The suspect was no longer present upon police arrival.

On March 17, 2019, the suspect was located and arrested in Wawa, Ontario. As a result of the investigation, Colton VALLIERE, a 25-year-old male from Wawa, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Robbery With Weapon, contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault With A Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC,

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody on March 18, 2019, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on April 8, 2019