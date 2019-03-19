Former SE OPP Sergeant becomes Staff Sergeant for East Algoma OPP

Inspector Tyler Sturgeon, Detachment Commander for the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the addition of Staff Sergeant Rob Walsh to the management team.

Staff Sergeant Walsh joined the OPP in 2007 as a Provincial Constable and was posted to the Huron County Detachment, West Region. In 2017 he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant at the Superior East Detachment, Northeast Region. Staff Sergeant Walsh commenced his role as the Operations Manager for the East Algoma Detachment on March 18, 2019. In this role, he will oversee front line policing operations for the entire East Algoma area under the direction of the Detachment Commander.

“I am excited to have Staff Sergeant Walsh joining our management team. The East Algoma Detachment provides policing services to a large geographical territory and is home to a diverse population spread across our fourteen municipalities and three first nation territories. I look forward to introducing Staff Sergeant Walsh to our many community partners as we continue to provide effective and high quality policing to our communities.” – Inspector Tyler Sturgeon.

“I am thrilled to join the team in the East Algoma Detachment. I look forward to meeting all local stakeholders and to forging long-lasting and positive relationships to support our community safety goals”. – Staff Sergeant Rob Walsh.