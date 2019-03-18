Wawa’s Adult Learning Centre Launches new Basic Word Course for April

In April, we will change our course times to accommodate working people wishing to learn the basics of Microsoft Word.

Beginning Tuesday, April 2, Basics of Microsoft Word will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00-7:30 p.m. We will explore the ribbon and toolbars, and learn how to create, open, navigate, close and save documents in Word. We will practice making various documents, including letters, flyers, Word tables, labels, and templates. A standard teaching format of lecture and practice time will be utilized for this course.

Register early, as we need to limit course participants to a minimum of three and a maximum of six. Cheryl Anne, our Adult Instructor, will happily assist you with any questions about the courses. Computers and laptops are available to use at our centre.

Local family history buffs are invited to continue with Lorne in our Ancestor Research for Beginners drop in from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

We also offer courses in secondary school upgrading, essential skills, independent learning, self-management and self-direction, and literacy.

Books provide a wonderfully relaxing activity on a spring evening. Drop in and see our book collection for sale at $1.00 for paperbacks and $2.00 for hard cover books. The Adult Learning Centre, or North Algoma Literacy Centre, is located next to Canadian Tire at 50B Broadway Avenue.

Our normal business hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon Friday.

To contact us, please call 705-856-4394, or email our staff from the list on our websites’ Contact Us page (www.wawa-adultlearning centre.com)