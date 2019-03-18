Letter – Doug Ford has turned his back on Rural Ontario

Dear Brenda,

Doug Ford has turned his back on rural Ontario. So I would encourage rural Ontario to turn their back on Premier Ford.

Randy Hillier was elected by his constituents as their representative at Queens Park not to be Ford’s puppet. Randy has served his riding with great dignity and loyalty to the people.

Due to Ford’s bad judgement on kicking Randy Hillier out of the party, I can longer support the provincial Conservative party and have torn my party membership up and urge others to do the same and stop all donations to the party and stop volunteering for the party.

Ontario should not be run by a premier who acts like a dictator and a bunch of yes people to please Ford our MPP’s must be able to speak freely to attain maximum results.

Ross Ayotte, Smiths Falls