Breaking News

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) stands out in Legion poster contest

Post Views: 200

Several students from École Saint-Joseph in Wawa took part in this year’s poster competition held by the local Legion. With the help of teachers Ms. Josée Gauthier and Ms. Annette Lytwenko, students created posters in colour and in black and white. Of the 18 winners selected by the Legion, 12 of them are École Saint-Joseph students.

Here is a list of École Saint-Joseph’s winners:

COLOURED POSTER

Grades 1 to 3

1st place: Tanner Robinson
2nd place: Maëlle White
3rd place: Aubrey Ralph

Grades 4 to 6

1st place: Adriana Casavant

Grades 7 to 9

1st place : Quinn Laing
3rd place : Zachary Langlois

Grades 10 to 12

1st place: Amily Bouchard
2nd place: Cora Nelson
3rd place: Bianca Hryhorchuk

BLACK AND WHITE POSTER

Grades 4 to 6

2nd place : Aydenne Maze

Grades 7 to 9

2nd place: Hana Nelson
3rd place: Evelyn Stewart

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]wawa-news.com

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*