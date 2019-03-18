École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) stands out in Legion poster contest

Several students from École Saint-Joseph in Wawa took part in this year’s poster competition held by the local Legion. With the help of teachers Ms. Josée Gauthier and Ms. Annette Lytwenko, students created posters in colour and in black and white. Of the 18 winners selected by the Legion, 12 of them are École Saint-Joseph students.
Here is a list of École Saint-Joseph’s winners:
COLOURED POSTER
Grades 1 to 3
1st place: Tanner Robinson
2nd place: Maëlle White
3rd place: Aubrey Ralph
Grades 4 to 6
1st place: Adriana Casavant
Grades 7 to 9
1st place : Quinn Laing
3rd place : Zachary Langlois
Grades 10 to 12
1st place: Amily Bouchard
2nd place: Cora Nelson
3rd place: Bianca Hryhorchuk
BLACK AND WHITE POSTER
Grades 4 to 6
2nd place : Aydenne Maze
Grades 7 to 9
2nd place: Hana Nelson
3rd place: Evelyn Stewart
