École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) stands out in Legion poster contest

Several students from École Saint-Joseph in Wawa took part in this year’s poster competition held by the local Legion. With the help of teachers Ms. Josée Gauthier and Ms. Annette Lytwenko, students created posters in colour and in black and white. Of the 18 winners selected by the Legion, 12 of them are École Saint-Joseph students.

Here is a list of École Saint-Joseph’s winners:

COLOURED POSTER

Grades 1 to 3

1st place: Tanner Robinson

2nd place: Maëlle White

3rd place: Aubrey Ralph

Grades 4 to 6

1st place: Adriana Casavant

Grades 7 to 9

1st place : Quinn Laing

3rd place : Zachary Langlois

Grades 10 to 12

1st place: Amily Bouchard

2nd place: Cora Nelson

3rd place: Bianca Hryhorchuk

BLACK AND WHITE POSTER

Grades 4 to 6

2nd place : Aydenne Maze

Grades 7 to 9

2nd place: Hana Nelson

3rd place: Evelyn Stewart