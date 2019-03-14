WestJet – Boeing 737 Max Grounding

Transport Canada has this morning made the decision to ground all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft effective immediately and to close Canadian airspace to this aircraft series. We are fully complying with this decision and have taken the necessary steps to safely ground all 13 Boeing MAX aircraft currently in service.

We’d like to reassure you that over 92 per cent of our fleet is operating as usual. While there may be some interruptions to our schedule as we mitigate the impact of this decision, you can book with confidence knowing that WestJet continues to fly throughout our network with the safety of guests and employees at the forefront.

Arved von zur Muehlen

Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

WestJet