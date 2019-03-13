The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival comes to the Sault for the first time!

This thrilling and dynamic festival brings the best of mountain and adventure films to our doorstep. Thrilling adrenaline packed sports, beautiful sweeping vistas and cultural adventures await you.

The festival takes place at the Sault Community Theatre Centre on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. We will shake off the winter cold and get pumped for summer adventures!

Vendors will be there at 6 p.m. to show you the local adventures are available to you and a cash bar will be there to enhance the experience. Please bring valid ID and appropriate funds.

What is VIMFF? VIMFF is an annual international nine-day community festival. Featuring mountain film screenings, live multimedia presentations, photography exhibitions, workshops, seminars and other special events. We are also a travelling show with awarded films.

Visiting 50+ communities across Canada, the US, Europe and Asia each year. Also offering additional five-day speaker series program every fall in North Vancouver and Vancouver.

If you loved Banff Mountain Film Festival, you will love this!

You can purchase online 24 hours a day or visit Sault Community Box Office in the Station Mall for tickets.